Disney + Teases Emma Stone as New ‘Cruella De Vil’

VIA : IMBD

 

101 Dalmatians was one of my absolute favourites as a kid, both the animated one and the live action! Now as Disney + is starting to revive a bunch of disney classics into live actions, ‘Cruella’ is going to be the latest on the docket.

 

via GIPHY

I have no idea if it’ll be an origin story, maybe an exact shot for shot remake like how the Lion King was? Either way I would never have pictured Emma Stone for this role, and I think based off of this look, she’s gonna nail it. 

 - @mariah.mae 

 

 

 

