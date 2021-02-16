Disney + Teases Emma Stone as New ‘Cruella De Vil’
101 Dalmatians was one of my absolute favourites as a kid, both the animated one and the live action! Now as Disney + is starting to revive a bunch of disney classics into live actions, ‘Cruella’ is going to be the latest on the docket.
I have no idea if it’ll be an origin story, maybe an exact shot for shot remake like how the Lion King was? Either way I would never have pictured Emma Stone for this role, and I think based off of this look, she’s gonna nail it.
- @mariah.mae