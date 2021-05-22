'Dog Cafes' Pup-Up for You and your Floof in YEG

Pups and borkers alike can enjoy the finest array of treats and water at a few “Dog Cafes” have popped up in neighbourhoods around the city!

Starbarks is on 86 St and 64 Ave near Mill Creek Ravine and the amenities for the doggies are divine!

They offer treats, water, and a stick library - all free and open to all the goodest boys and goodest girls around the YEG animal kingdom.

The creator of this lil pop-up, Sarah Mackey, said she got her inspo from a similar dog cafe in Toronto, and has added her own flair, like having a little obstacle course (in chalk) for the doggies to get some exercise!

Apparently dozens of dogs stop each day!

Also be sure to check out #StarpupsYeg for ANOTHER dog cafe in the city!

So adorable. I can’t even.