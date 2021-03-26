Don't Miss these Beautiful Bunnies Downtown Kat Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton Hop to it and check out the wicked art installations popping up downtown as part of Explore Edmonton’s Downtown Spark project. Explore Edmonton already has set up installations downtown, including the ‘gargantuan humanoids’ up at Churchill Square. There are also GIANT chickadees CoLab space. And now the hunt for the bunnies is over! Jason Carter, an Indigenous artist in Edmonton created the gorgeous stained-glass-eque glowing rabbits - or ‘Wapos’ in Cree. Over 40 of the beautiful bunnies are on display at Amiskwaskahegan Park (or Beaver Hills House Park) on Jasper Ave and will be there until April 3rd so don’t miss them! Watch: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer - New James Gunn Directed Film Not to be confused with a prequel or direct sequel… this is a whole new adaptation of the Suicide Squad Story Pepsi x Peeps Teamed Up - New Pop NOT Called ‘Peepsi’ A truly missed opportunity. The Internet is outraged. Whyte Ave Ice Cream Shop Showcasing Easter Treats How do you not want one of these... Contests Virgin Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your Debt PICK THE HITS! Win Your Way In to Ryland James Livestream!