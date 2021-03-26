iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Don't Miss these Beautiful Bunnies Downtown

image

 

Hop to it and check out the wicked art installations popping up downtown as part of Explore Edmonton’s Downtown Spark project. 

Explore Edmonton already has set up installations downtown, including the ‘gargantuan humanoids’ up at Churchill Square. There are also GIANT chickadees CoLab space. 

And now the hunt for the bunnies is over!

Jason Carter, an Indigenous artist in Edmonton created the gorgeous stained-glass-eque glowing rabbits - or ‘Wapos’ in Cree.

Over 40 of the beautiful bunnies are on display at Amiskwaskahegan Park (or Beaver Hills House Park) on Jasper Ave and will be there until April 3rd so don’t miss them!

Contests