Downtown Edmonton lights up for the holiday season
The holiday season is here and downtown Edmonton is lit up for the occasion!
#YEGLIGHTUP is back!
November 20, 2021 to January 2, 2022
This year’s Downtown Holiday Light Up festivities in Sir Winston Churchill Square will be bigger and better than ever.
In the heart of downtown from November 20 to January 2 to create lasting memories at Downtown Edmonton’s must-see holiday destination.
You can visit the tree any day of the week, but this year they're programming the Square every other Saturday with live entertainment, art, movies, hot bevvies and maple taffy on snow.
For more info on the events and schedule follow this link here: https://lightup.edmontondowntown.com/
