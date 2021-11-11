iHeartRadio

Downtown Edmonton Welcomes 2021 Holiday Tree

VIA : Edmonton Downtown / twitter

Overnight some magical holiday helpers were able to sneakily deliver this years MASSIVE holiday tree to Churchill Square!!

Edmonton’s Downtown Business association has promised a light up and celebration that’s bigger and better than ever! Can’t wait to see what they have in store. 

 

The lights & decor will be ready for viewing by Nov. 20th - can’t wait!

-  @mariah.mae

 

