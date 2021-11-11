Downtown Edmonton Welcomes 2021 Holiday Tree
Overnight some magical holiday helpers were able to sneakily deliver this years MASSIVE holiday tree to Churchill Square!!
Edmonton’s Downtown Business association has promised a light up and celebration that’s bigger and better than ever! Can’t wait to see what they have in store.
The lights & decor will be ready for viewing by Nov. 20th - can’t wait!
- @mariah.mae
While you were sleeping, our holiday tree was creeping it’s way on to Churchill Sq. Huge thanks to sponsors @epcor and @millarwestern for working through the night to put up the tree for our #yeglightup. Let’s light up Downtown together!— Edmonton Downtown (@edmontondtwn) November 10, 2021
