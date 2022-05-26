Downtown Spark Festival Starts With Some Wacky Art
If you’re strolling through downtown this week and see some strange art installations DON’T WORRY it’s all part of the Downtown Spark Festival!
With a plan to reintroduce people to downtown and with festival season officially starting it’s a great way to get out.
From wild art installations, dog park parties (that’s right you can pet all the pups), and lunch hour live performances, it’s got something for everyone!
I know I’ll be checking it out…(I’ll most likely be at the dog park parties…I may or may not come home with someone else’s pet HAHA!)
Check it out :) - @caitlynlepp