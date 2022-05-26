iHeartRadio

Downtown Spark Festival Starts With Some Wacky Art

https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/content/dam/ctvnews/en/images/2022/5/25/downtown-spark-1-5919048-1653535795376.png

If you’re strolling through downtown this week and see some strange art installations DON’T WORRY it’s all part of the Downtown Spark Festival!

 

With a plan to reintroduce people to downtown and with festival season officially starting it’s a great way to get out. 

 

From wild art installations, dog park parties (that’s right you can pet all the pups), and lunch hour live performances, it’s got something for everyone!

 

I know I’ll be checking it out…(I’ll most likely be at the dog park parties…I may or may not come home with someone else’s pet HAHA!) 


Check it out :) - @caitlynlepp

 

