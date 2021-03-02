Drive-In Movie Night coming up in Edmonton

This sounds fun! They are calling it Slumber Party Under the Stars – Charity Drive in Movie Night. On Friday March 12 th and Saturday March 13 th there is going to be a drive in movie theatre set up at Classic Landscapes Ltd – 10008 6 ave Southwest Edmonton.

It’s $65 per vehicle and that includes the movie, 1 medium pizza, 2 drinks, 1 bag of popcorn and 1 bag of candy.

Here’s the movie schedules:

Friday, March 12 th :

The Incredibles 2 (7pm)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (10:30pm)

Saturday, March 13 th :

Onward (7pm)

The Avengers (10:15pm)

All proceeds go to Access for All Dentistry – a non profit aimed at providing dental care to remote communities in Alberta & The Northern Territories.

Best to get there early. Gates open 1 hour prior to the start of the movie. Spots are first come, first serve. Additional Food and Drinks are available at the event for purchase.

More Details and Tickets HERE!