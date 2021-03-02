Drive-In Movie Night coming up in Edmonton
This sounds fun! They are calling it Slumber Party Under the Stars – Charity Drive in Movie Night. On Friday March 12th and Saturday March 13th there is going to be a drive in movie theatre set up at Classic Landscapes Ltd – 10008 6 ave Southwest Edmonton.
It’s $65 per vehicle and that includes the movie, 1 medium pizza, 2 drinks, 1 bag of popcorn and 1 bag of candy.
Here’s the movie schedules:
Friday, March 12th:
The Incredibles 2 (7pm)
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (10:30pm)
Saturday, March 13th:
Onward (7pm)
The Avengers (10:15pm)
All proceeds go to Access for All Dentistry – a non profit aimed at providing dental care to remote communities in Alberta & The Northern Territories.
Best to get there early. Gates open 1 hour prior to the start of the movie. Spots are first come, first serve. Additional Food and Drinks are available at the event for purchase.
More Details and Tickets HERE!