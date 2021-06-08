DRIVE Karting in WEM taking bookings ahead of June 10th Ty Jordan @ImTyJordan that's me whooping Jason Gregor of TSN 1260 Stage 2 is coming and some of the long sought after activities are taking advance bookings for those itching to get in on the action. The 3 level go karting track inside WEM is one of them. DRIVE Live For The Ride is set to open this Thursday June 10 at West Edmonton Mall and if you want to pre-book your tickets you can follow the link here: https://tickets.wem.ca/webstore/shop/viewItems.aspx?cg=WEM&c=DGK Itching to get out and go the need for speed! This could be for you! But if you don't prebook you may have to wait a while before you reach the starting line! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drive Karting (@drivekarting) Alberta Stage 2 of reopening this Thursday - Here's what we can do Alberta is moving in to Stage 2 of it's reopening plan this Thursday. Here are the things we can do as of June 10th. Roads closed pedestrian only patio experience coming to YEG Give your friends the heads up! It is happening this weekend. No driving traffic only, this is just for pedestrians. After a few days of rain this will be an absolute treat! Heatwave in Jasper & Banff Ends with 40 cm Snow Storm Warning Alberta's Mountain Parks aren’t sure if they’re done with winter just quite yet Contests Virgin Radio's Patio Patrol! PICK THE HITS!