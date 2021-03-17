iHeartRadio

Logo

12°C
E-Scooters returning to Edmonton this week

Lime put 80 e-scooters on Edmonton roads on Dec. 3, 2020, as temperatures stay above 0 C. (Evan Klippenstein/CTV News Edmonton)

Possibly as soon as Wednesday, Lime E-scooters could be returning to Edmonton for rent off the sidewalk.

Apparently Lime scooters had around 500,000 trips in 2020 here in Edmonton alone. With heavy increase of sanitation on each scooter after CDC found the covid-19 was most contageous via close person to person contact. Still I would suggest bringing sanitzier with you when riding an E- Scooter.

CTV has more on Limes return to Edmonton streets here: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/lime-e-scooters-return-to-edmonton-starting-wednesday-1.5351050

Bird E-scooters were also popular amongst Edmonton riders. With no official statement on when they will return to the YEG streets - you can assume they will be close behind.

Bird Canada's last twitter post indicates it was hiring for work in the Edmonton and Calgary markets.

