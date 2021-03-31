iHeartRadio

Easter Egg Castle Auction for the University Hospital Foundation

Aw this is so cute! Mood Café here in Edmonton is having an Easter Egg Castle Auction with all the proceeds going towards the University Hospital Foundation.

Mood Café Owner, Chef Ed Daoud created a giant fairy tale Easter Egg Castle. The Castle is made of 11.7lbs of chocolate, more than 2 feet tall, is entirely edible and it took them 14 hours to create.

They are hoping to raise at least $500 with their castle and the auction closes on Thursday, April 1st.

 

More details HERE!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

 

