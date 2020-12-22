Easy Hot Chocolate Bomb Recipe

Our Woman of the day today is Michelle Henderson and she runs a parenting resource called the Edmonton Mama where she features all things Edmonton from things to do with your family, events, mom tips, around the house things, etc.

And she has an awesome recipe for homemade hot chocolate bombs... no molds needed!

Here’s what you need to make them:

Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs

Hot Chocolate mix

Cocoa (optional)

mini marshmallows

candy canes

milk

Chocolate you can melt

The details and tips on how to make them are on her website and on instagram!

If you make them let me know how they turn out! I will be trying them over the Winter Break.

If you know of any great women up to cool things in Edmonton make sure to nominate them for Woman A Day here!

- Katie Stanners