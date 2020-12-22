iHeartRadio

Logo

Easy Hot Chocolate Bomb Recipe

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IIdQPngfBbk

Our Woman of the day today is Michelle Henderson and she runs a parenting resource called the Edmonton Mama where she features all things Edmonton from things to do with your family, events, mom tips, around the house things, etc.

And she has an awesome recipe for homemade hot chocolate bombs... no molds needed!

Here’s what you need to make them:

  • Kinder Surprise chocolate eggs

  • Hot Chocolate mix

  • Cocoa (optional)

  • mini marshmallows

  • candy canes

  • milk

  • Chocolate you can melt

 

The details and tips on how to make them are on her website and on instagram!

 

 

 

If you make them let me know how they turn out! I will be trying them over the Winter Break.

 

If you know of any great women up to cool things in Edmonton make sure to nominate them for Woman A Day here!

 

- Katie Stanners

 

