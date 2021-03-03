Edmonton based company creates a 15 second covid test Ty Jordan CTV No matter how you feel about it - you have to be excited at this! No more 2 to 3 day waits for a covid test result could be on the horizon. The company GLC Medical have created what they call an Insta-Test that could give you your result in 15 seconds. Best part it's just with saliva, no more swab up the nose! There is no need for lab produced results, when it is exposed to COVID-19 viral antigens it produces a signal. They say it is about 89 - 90% effective. To follow more on the story and how it is entering it's clinical trials - CTV has you covered here https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/no-more-nasal-swab-edmonton-company-ready-for-clinical-testing-on-instant-covid-19-test-1.5329895 Casting call is out for Canadians for Bachelor in Paradise Bachelor in Paradise Canada is opening the doors to join the bachelor club and now we have a chance to join an international cast of Bachelor Alumni on a quest to find love. Drive-In Movie Night coming up in Edmonton A weekend of Drive-In Movie Nights is coming up in Edmonton and it's for a great cause! Jasper Park Lodge Offering 50 Percent Off Room Bookings for One Week Here’s the catch though, you need to book a trip in between now and April 30th Contests Virgin Radio's $100,000 Destroy Your Debt PICK THE HITS! Win Passes to IMAGINE VAN GOGH The Immersive Exhibition