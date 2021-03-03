iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton based company creates a 15 second covid test

CTV

No matter how you feel about it - you have to be excited at this! No more 2 to 3 day waits for a covid test result could be on the horizon.

The company GLC Medical have created what they call an Insta-Test that could give you your result in 15 seconds.

Best part it's just with saliva, no more swab up the nose! There is no need for lab produced results, when it is exposed to COVID-19 viral antigens it produces a signal. 

They say it is about 89 - 90% effective. To follow more on the story and how it is entering it's clinical trials - CTV has you covered here https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/no-more-nasal-swab-edmonton-company-ready-for-clinical-testing-on-instant-covid-19-test-1.5329895

 

Contests