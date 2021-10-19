Edmonton Boy with Autism Gains Community Support with Yard Care Business

I came across a very unique Facebook post the other night while scrolling the Edmonton buy & sell, and it immediately caught my attention with its positivity.

It’s not everyday you see a genuine smile like Terrell Julien’s. Ear to ear grins seem to be a trademark look for the 14 year old and his two brothers. Terrell and his family are making a great name for themselves in YEG, only after moving to Edmonton just last year from Montreal.

Just a week ago Terrells mom Melika, and wife Emily decided to help Terrell get the word out on his yard care business. Melika posted to Facebook talking about Terrells willingness to work and give back to Autism societies in Canada, with the funds from his business.

For about 40 dollars, Terrell will come and cut your lawn or shovel snow as winter starts to set in. His younger brother Tehron is following in the family footsteps and venturing out into the laundry care business! Tehron is also putting proceeds to a charity of his choice.

I was able to chat with Terrells mom Melika yesterday - She talks about confidence building for her sons, and that community work and good financial habits is something her family values teaching. Take a listen below!

Way to go Terrell, Tehron & Tarique! Edmonton is lucky to have you! - @mariah.mae

