Edmonton Cafe Launches New Soft Serve Ice Cream - Sells Out in a Day
If there’s anything I’ve learnt about this pandemic, is the positive effects it has on people adapting to change. Edmontonians have proven time and time again that with pandemic challenges, new ideas are born.
Fleisch Delikatessen is a fabulous little cafe eatery in Edmonton’s Forest Heights neighbourhood, and now they have an addition to their cafe! If you take a look on their website, you can read about ‘Groove’ a passion project born from the pandemic. PLUS let’s look at this wicked awesome ice-cream that’s selling out in record timing! - @mariah.mae