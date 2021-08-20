iHeartRadio

Edmonton company offers Backyard Glamping Experiences

@KatieStanners

A few months ago I featured Keely Fischer for my Woman A Day Project! She is the owner of a company called Sleepee Teepee Party YEG. She specializes in glamping experiences for kids bday parties, bachelorette parties, bridal showers, all sorts of different events.

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

She brings different tents, props, set ups to your home for whatever you need. Last week I had a staycation at home and Keely came and set up a “Mommy and me glamping under the stars” experience and I have to say we had so much fun!

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

@KatieStanners

 

@katiestanners

Glamping Night out in the backyard 🌙❤️✨💫@sleepeeteepeepartyyeg ##mommydaughter ##singlemom ##yeg ##glamping

♬ オリジナル楽曲 - カイセイ@日本縦断中👍🏻 - カイセイ🏃🏻‍♂️👍🏻

If you are looking for something a little outside the box for your next event check out her stuff. As it starts to get colder too she does indoor set ups as well.

 

I’m always looking for nominations for Woman A Day! If you know a YEG women who deserves some recognition make sure to nominate them HERE!

- Katie Stanners

 

