Edmonton Craft Beerfest is back for the Fall
WAIT.... WHOOPS THIS IS IN OCTOBER... SO MORE LIKE FALL.
Oh look what has returned for a beautiful
Summer in YEG! 2021 just got a little better thanks to the return of Edmonton Craft Beerfest breathing back life into the Summer events scene.
The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival will be held the weekend of October 22 & 23, 2021 in the Edmonton Expo Centre.
All tickets previously purchased will be re-issued for the October 2021 events.
ABF is working with ticketing company Showpass to reissue tickets for this year’s festival by the end of the day.
If you pre-purchased sample tokens for a 2020 event, they are still valid so please bring them to the 2021 event.
Tickets are being reissued because so much time has passed we want to ensure people have the most up to date tickets with the NEW DATES & TIMES.
For precautionary purposes, we have split Saturday into two sessions:
Saturday Evening 5:30 - 10pm
Saturday Afternoon Noon - 4:30pm
If you have purchased a Saturday ticket, you will automatically be issued a Saturday evening ticket
If you would like a Saturday Afternoon ticket please email them at info@albertabeerfestivals.com
They are not offering refunds for these events.