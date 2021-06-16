iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
22°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton Craft Beerfest is back for the Fall

Giovanna Gomes via Unsplash

WAIT.... WHOOPS THIS IS IN OCTOBER... SO MORE LIKE FALL. 

 

Oh look what has returned for a beautiful Summer in YEG! 2021 just got a little better thanks to the return of Edmonton Craft Beerfest breathing back life into the Summer events scene.  

  • The Edmonton Craft Beer Festival will be held the weekend of October 22 & 23, 2021 in the Edmonton Expo Centre.

  • All tickets previously purchased will be re-issued for the October 2021 events.

    • ABF is working with ticketing company Showpass to reissue tickets for this year’s festival by the end of the day.

    • If you pre-purchased sample tokens for a 2020 event, they are still valid so please bring them to the 2021 event.

  • Tickets are being reissued because so much time has passed we want to ensure people have the most up to date tickets with the NEW DATES & TIMES.

  • For precautionary purposes, we have split Saturday into two sessions:

    • Saturday Evening 5:30 - 10pm

    • Saturday Afternoon Noon - 4:30pm

    • If you have purchased a Saturday ticket, you will automatically be issued a Saturday evening ticket

    • If you would like a Saturday Afternoon ticket please email them at info@albertabeerfestivals.com

  • They are not offering refunds for these events. 

Contests