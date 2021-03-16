iHeartRadio

Edmonton Date-Box Sparking Creative Romance in Pandemic

VIA : yegdate.box

We’re all looking to either get some sort of romance started or sparked amidst the pandemic. Whether you’re in a relationship or looking to get into one - the love scene is a tough one to navigate in COVID times. 

 

Edmonton blog YEG Date has been putting together localized date ideas and spots in our community for years now. While their focus is to highlight local YEG hot spots and experiences, it’s been a bit tough with the restrictions. 

 VIA : yegdate

VIA : yegdate

Take a look on how they’re changing things up with their #datebox story, and if you’re wanting to get creative this weekend with the boo, change it up with a Date box! PLUS each box includes 4 dates!! 

 

- @mariah.mae

 

 

