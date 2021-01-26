iHeartRadio

Edmonton Dog-Owners: Escape the Cold & Rent this Indoor Dog Park

VIA : sublimecatnk9

 

The dog parks have been a great way for us humans to get out and get exercise, our dogs get to play, and we get to stretch the legs! Perfect until it reaches temperatures of minus 20....

 

Sublime Cat N’ Canine is one dog daycare in Edmonton who is offering their space for dog owners to privately rent! For 15$/h you, your dog, and 2 of it’s closest pup besties can rent out this space. You get to hangout at the dog park, but INSIDE. 

 

Take a peak! 

 - @mariah.mae 

@onepackpets

This indoor dog park has saved out sentivie paws this week! ##yegdogs ##yeg ##yeggers ##dogs ##alberta ##edmonton ##edmontondogs ##edmontontiktok

♬ Jump Around - House Of Pain

 

