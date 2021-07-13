Edmonton family sets up 'Starpups' stand so kids can meet dogs
Well this is beyond cute! Now we all have to take our dogs to Starpups! No more of that Second Bark stuff they've had in the past... Bad joke, sorry! This little stand was set up right here in Edmonton Originally shared on reddit by user u/Twist_Equal only to be greeted by the owner of Starpups u/jkarenp who explained the story behind the stand.
"This belongs to my family! My kids have loved meeting all the neighbourhood dogs when they stop for some refreshments. We stole the idea from a news article I read about someone in Toronto who did a similar thing."
My favourite part has to be the stick library!