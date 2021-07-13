iHeartRadio

Edmonton family sets up 'Starpups' stand so kids can meet dogs

The menu of offerings available for dogs visiting Starpups (CTV News Edmonton/Amanda Anderson)

Well this is beyond cute! Now we all have to take our dogs to Starpups! No more of that Second Bark stuff they've had in the past... Bad joke, sorry! This little stand was set up right here in Edmonton  Originally shared on reddit by user u/Twist_Equal only to be greeted by the owner of Starpups u/jkarenp who explained the story behind the stand.

"This belongs to my family! My kids have loved meeting all the neighbourhood dogs when they stop for some refreshments. We stole the idea from a news article I read about someone in Toronto who did a similar thing."

My favourite part has to be the stick library! 

