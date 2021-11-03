Edmonton gets first urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada

Will you be going to check this out yourself?

Whitemud Park just south of Fox Drive will soon be home to kihciy askiy (which means Sacred Land), the first urban Indigenous cultural site in Canada. kihciy askiy will be a place for the Indigenous community to host ceremonies & sweat lodges, & to grow medicinal herbs.

