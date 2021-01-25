Edmonton Grade 6 Student Sets Up Go-Fund-Me for Classmate with Cancer

Jaxson Doucet and her mom Kimberly reached out to Virgin Radio last week asking for help. If there’s anything the pandemic has taught Edmontonians, it’s that we know how to band together as a community.

Jaxson attends J.H. Picard here in Edmonton, and her and the other grade 6 students in her class are looking to help out a fellow classmate battling cancer.

10-year old Vera is currently battling stage 4 brain cancer. Speaking with Jaxsons mother Kimberly, she gave me some insight on their wishes for the go-fund- me & how to help Vera.

“ Vera had her operation about one month ago in hope to get rid of the cancer, but it is still there and is not infected. When the infection is gone, she will have treatments.. Jaxson started a go-fund me page to raise money for a trip to Jasper as her mom told us that is their second home. We do not know if that is her wish, but we know because of COVID she cannot travel far, maybe. We would like to make HER wish come true in case it is not Jasper.”

Take a look below on more info for Vera’s Go-Fund-Me.

- @mariah.mae