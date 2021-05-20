iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton is having a Cat Festival at the end of the month

edmontoncatfest.com

This years Edmonton International Cat Fest is really shaping up to be the cats meow here in festival city! Get ready to enjoy cat fest from the comfort of your computer! Hey that is perfect for someone like me who is allergic! - @ImTyJordan 

Edmonton International Cat Fest is going VIRTUAL this year and happening May 29th and 30th! Know anyone who would enjoy this?

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days plus ticket holders will also be able to “binge their own Cat Fest” with recordings available for up to three weeks following the live virtual weekend.

100% OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO EDMONTON  CAT RESCUES LITTLE CATS LOST, SECOND CHANCE ANIMAL RESCUE, AND ALBERTA ANIMAL RESCUE CREW SOCIETY.

- Enjoy a virtual vendor marketplace.

- Virtual celebrity feline guests!

- How to draw cats!

- A celebration of cats in video games!

- Virtual cat yoga.

- Live cat grooming demo.

- How to make a cat toy!

- Cat story time with Edmonton Public Library

- Adoptable kittens

- So much more!

If you are bouncing at the idea of this more info can be found on their website here: https://edmontoncatfest.com/

 

 

Contests