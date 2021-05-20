Edmonton is having a Cat Festival at the end of the month
This years Edmonton International Cat Fest is really shaping up to be the cats meow here in festival city! Get ready to enjoy cat fest from the comfort of your computer! Hey that is perfect for someone like me who is allergic! - @ImTyJordan
Edmonton International Cat Fest is going VIRTUAL this year and happening May 29th and 30th! Know anyone who would enjoy this?
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days plus ticket holders will also be able to “binge their own Cat Fest” with recordings available for up to three weeks following the live virtual weekend.
100% OF PROCEEDS WILL BE DONATED TO EDMONTON CAT RESCUES LITTLE CATS LOST, SECOND CHANCE ANIMAL RESCUE, AND ALBERTA ANIMAL RESCUE CREW SOCIETY.
- Enjoy a virtual vendor marketplace.
- Virtual celebrity feline guests!
- How to draw cats!
- A celebration of cats in video games!
- Virtual cat yoga.
- Live cat grooming demo.
- How to make a cat toy!
- Cat story time with Edmonton Public Library
- Adoptable kittens
- So much more!
If you are bouncing at the idea of this more info can be found on their website here: https://edmontoncatfest.com/