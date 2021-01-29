Edmonton made top 3 for Canada's Sexiest Cities

Hell yes! Edmonton made the top 3 for sexiest city this year in the 9th edition of the “sexiest” cities by PinkCherry. (An online store for lingerie and adult novelty products.) The list is based on their sales of sexy items purchased in Canadian cities and towns.

Top 10 Sexiest Major Cities:

1.) Calgary

2.) Surrey

3.) Edmonton

4.) Ottawa

5.) Winnipeg

6.) London

7.) Hamilton

8.) Brampton

9.) Halifax

10.) Victoria

Look at Alberta having 2 cities in the top 3.

Top 10 Sexiest towns:

1.) Colwood (B.C)

2.) Courtenay (B.C)

3.) Prince Rupert (B.C)

4.) Fort St. John (B.C)

5.) Williams Lake (B.C)

6.) Sidney (B.C)

7.) Pembroke (Ontario)

8.) Saugeen Shores (Ontario)

9.) Fredericton (New Brunswick)

10.) Collingwood (Ontario)

And B.C towns feeling frisky in lockdown!

- Katie Stanners