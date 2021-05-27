iHeartRadio

Edmonton ‘Mexico’ Themed Backyard Available for Rent this Summer

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

 

We’re all craving the idea of a beach right now, maybe even one in Mexico!!! Sadly we’re not sure when that day will return to gracing white sand beaches in Mexico all inclusives, so why not bring the resort to you?! 

 

I had this Edmonton Buy & Sell ad sent to me from Virgin Radio listener Sabrina! 

 Dwayne is the creator of this WICKED backyard! And he’s wondering if anyone would want to rent it out for the day? Poolside bar? I’M IN. 

- @mariah.mae

 

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

 

 

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

 

 

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

VIA : Dwayne Barabe

