Edmonton Mourns Cherished Julie Rohr After Losing Battle with Cancer

This truly breaks my heart, the family of Julie Rohr has announced her passing this afternoon to social media. Julie was an incredible positive force to people here in Edmonton. She put so many efforts into raising money for cancer research and awareness, and lifting up others in the battle with cancer.

Just days ago her story had spread over to many Canadian celebrities who wanted to share their support for Julie. Ryan Reynolds & Dan Levy were some of the few who sent a supportive messages her way.

Rest In Peace Julie - thank you for everything you’ve done for our community. - @mariah.mae

It is with great sadness that we, Julie’s family, must inform all of you that Julie has traded her earthly clothing for that of the eternal universe. She has passed from this life to the next, and this is what she wanted us to tell you. (1) — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 16, 2021

All I can do at this point is have tears of joy & be slightly overwhelmed at all of these videos & messages. Hundreds.



This one is from man, the myth, the legend: Johnny Rose (Eugene Levy)



Thank you for this, Mr. Levy. Your encouraging words make hospice more tolerable. https://t.co/gABJkwpbiH — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021

Thank you for this, Connor and oilers organization. 🙌🏼 I’m filled with gratitude. https://t.co/bVwK30GYOJ — Julie Rohr ( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡ °) (@JulieRohrYEG) September 15, 2021