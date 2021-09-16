iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
13°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton Mourns Cherished Julie Rohr After Losing Battle with Cancer

VIA : instagram julierohryeg

This truly breaks my heart, the family of Julie Rohr has announced her passing this afternoon to social media. Julie was an incredible positive force to people here in Edmonton. She put so many efforts into raising money for cancer research and awareness, and lifting up others in the battle with cancer.

 Just days ago her story had spread over to many Canadian celebrities who wanted to share their support for Julie. Ryan Reynolds & Dan Levy were some of the few who sent a supportive messages her way. 

 

Rest In Peace Julie - thank you for everything you’ve done for our community.  -  @mariah.mae

 

12

Contests