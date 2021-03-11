Edmonton needs volunteers to scare coyotes – for real
This ain’t no joke this is fur real!
In order to keep coyotes in their natural habitat – Edmonton needs some volunteers to scare and make noise to help keep the coyotes from venturing into the city.
The Urban Coyote Intervention Program is looking for volunteers to help make communities throughout Edmonton safer for coyotes and people.
Bonnie Doon has been selected to be part of the Urban Coyote Intervention Program. We are looking for 4-8 volunteers who encounter coyotes in our neighbourhood to participate, to help make communities throughout Edmonton safer for coyotes and people. For Bonnie Doon to particicipate, we need 4-8 volunteers who are willing to be randomly assigned a treatment or control procedure.