Edmonton now has a Super Smash Bros inspired Burger joint
Love Super Smash Brothers? The melee brawler that inspired generations of gamers has now inspired a local restaurant right here in Edmonton.
With burgers and menu items inspired by your favorite characters and in game items, Burger Brawl is a loving tribute to a wonderful gaming franchise with wonderful burgers!
We may not be able to gather for a burger together but you can still defeat a burger or two with delivery/pick-up options as well!
SAMUS from Burger Brawl
What is Burger Brawl and how does it work?
Burger Brawl is Edmonton's newest burger joint! Inspired by the video game, Super Smash Brothers, each burger is based off your favourite playable characters!
Presented by DOSC Restaurant, Chef Karl and Shariff created Burger Brawl to challenge Edmonton's Burger scene. Every week we introduce a new Challenger, who beats out the burger that has been the least popular in the previous weeks.
Here are some of the inspired burgers:
ZELDA
PIKACHU
BOWSER
WANT TO KNOW WHAT BURGER IS DROPPING NEXT? SMASH BROS ESQUE TEASERS ARE POSTED ON SOCIAL MEDIA
"In the future, we are looking into featuring a hosted Burger Brawl event, where we get local chefs to put their own twist on a character and we will feature this twist! We really want to push everyones imagination and ingenuity with the different interpretations of the characters. We also have four cocktails and Edmonton local beers available with our burgs!"
Check out their website for the full Smash inspired menu here: https://burgerbrawl.ca/
And on social media here https://www.instagram.com/burgerbrawl_yeg/?hl=en
The Red and Green Shell cocktails