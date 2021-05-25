iHeartRadio

Edmonton Oiler Darnell Nurse Welcomes Baby Boy Day After Playoffs End

VIA : TSN

 

Okay so I could not IMAGINE having a fiance in a do or die playoff game last night, while ALSO trying to deliver a baby, way to go for that mama-bear! 

 

HUGE congratulations to Oiler defenceman Darnell Nurse and his finance Mikayla Marrelli on welcoming their new baby boy Aiden into the world!

 

Nurse shared the fabulous news of becoming a new father to instagram today after rushing home from Winnipeg from last nights game. In his post he goes on to say how proud of his fiance he is, and thank lord for Face-Time! What a whirlwind of a couple days it’s been for this guy! New dad, AND just coming off of last nights game with over 15 minutes of overtime play! Although the playoffs have come to an end for the Oilers, coming home to a new baby sure has to make up for it for Darnell. 

  - @mariah.mae 

