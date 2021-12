If you’re loyal to the Oil’ get in on this heartwarming calendar for 2022 - some of our favourite Edmonton Oilers having teamed up with Zoe’s Animal Rescue.

Posing with your pup is always a happy thing, but it’s even better when your efforts are helping other animals in need! Calendars will be ready for purchase at tonight’s Edmonton Oiler Game! OR at any Booster Juice location in the city! - @mariah.mae