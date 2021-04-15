iHeartRadio

Edmonton Oilers Vs. Vancouver Canucks Friday Game Officially Postponed

VIA : edmontonoilers - INSTAGRAM

Earlier this month it was announced that players, coaches, and other staff within the Vancouver Canucks organization had tested positive for COVID-19, and COVID-19 variants. While a total of 22 players & staff were in two week isolation, the fate of the Canucks season was under evaluation. 

 

Hoping to make a return to the ice tomorrow to take on the Edmonton Oilers, the game scheduled for Friday April 16th, has now been officially postponed. Take a look below. 

 

 

;

 

 

