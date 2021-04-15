Edmonton Oilers Vs. Vancouver Canucks Friday Game Officially Postponed
Earlier this month it was announced that players, coaches, and other staff within the Vancouver Canucks organization had tested positive for COVID-19, and COVID-19 variants. While a total of 22 players & staff were in two week isolation, the fate of the Canucks season was under evaluation.
Hoping to make a return to the ice tomorrow to take on the Edmonton Oilers, the game scheduled for Friday April 16th, has now been officially postponed. Take a look below.
Oilers vs Canucks tomorrow night has been postponed.— John Shannon (@JShannonhl) April 15, 2021