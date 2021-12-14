Edmonton parking ban begins - here is who is at risk of tickets

The snow is here and the parking ban is no longer just near... It's here too.

A City Wide Parking Ban is in effect. Of course you just want to get to the brass tacks and know who can park where and where can't you park.

So here is what you need to know.

Phase 1 of the ban begins tonight with the main focus on the busy roads: Jasper Avenue and 124 Street.

Arterial roads

Collector roads

Bus routes

Are also included. This is estimated to last 48 Hours and then the city will begin phase 2.

Phase 2 will not be rule enforced just yet so no need to worry about tickets for now...

This could all change and it is always best to check the City of Edmonton website here: https://www.edmonton.ca/transportation/on_your_streets/seasonal-parking-ban