Edmonton Public and Catholic Schools shutting down gr 7-12 in person learning

@mclee

Edmonton Public Schools will be shutting down in-person learning for grades 7 to 12.

This announcment comes after 567 schools have reported outbreaks. 

At 4PM Edmonton Public Schools’ Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks and Superintendent Darrel Robertson will be speaking to discuss Grade 7-12 in-person learners moving to online learning for the next two weeks.

It is likely to be very similar to the previous enrolment levels in the fall of 2021:

CTV News Edmonton will have more on the story throughout the evening tonight.

*Included now is also Edmonton Catholic schools.

Contests