Edmonton Public and Catholic Schools shutting down gr 7-12 in person learning
Edmonton Public Schools will be shutting down in-person learning for grades 7 to 12.
This announcment comes after 567 schools have reported outbreaks.
At 4PM Edmonton Public Schools’ Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks and Superintendent Darrel Robertson will be speaking to discuss Grade 7-12 in-person learners moving to online learning for the next two weeks.
*Included now is also Edmonton Catholic schools.
To avoid mixing cohorts as COVID-19 cases rise, #EPSB students in Grades 7–12 will start their Quarter 4 classes online Thursday, returning to in-person classes Thursday, May 6. Learn more and read a letter from the Superintendent: https://t.co/IHARrQPS0d#yeg pic.twitter.com/bXOhxgedqV— EPSB (@EPSBNews) April 20, 2021