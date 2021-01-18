iHeartRadio

Edmonton Public Library shares most borrowed books of 2020

@EPLdotCA

Need something to read? You got time on your hands don't ya? Maybe these can help!  

Here are the top 5 physically borrowed books from EPL

1. Becoming- Michelle Obama

2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell

3. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens

4. One of Us is Lying- Karen M McManus

5. The Family Upstairs- Lisa Jewell

Here are the top 5 ebooks

1. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens

2. Becoming- Michelle Obama

3. American Dirt- Jeanine Cummins

4. Little Fires Everywhere- Celeste Ng

5. Golden In Death- J D Robb


 

And of course the top 5 audiobooks 

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone- JK Rowling

2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell

3. Becoming- Michelle Obama

4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck- Mark Manson

5. Dare to Lead- Brene Brown

 

