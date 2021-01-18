Edmonton Public Library shares most borrowed books of 2020

Need something to read? You got time on your hands don't ya? Maybe these can help!

Here are the top 5 physically borrowed books from EPL

1. Becoming- Michelle Obama



2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell



3. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens



4. One of Us is Lying- Karen M McManus



5. The Family Upstairs- Lisa Jewell

Here are the top 5 ebooks

1. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens



2. Becoming- Michelle Obama



3. American Dirt- Jeanine Cummins



4. Little Fires Everywhere- Celeste Ng



5. Golden In Death- J D Robb





And of course the top 5 audiobooks

1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone- JK Rowling



2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell



3. Becoming- Michelle Obama



4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck- Mark Manson



5. Dare to Lead- Brene Brown