Edmonton Public Library shares most borrowed books of 2020
Need something to read? You got time on your hands don't ya? Maybe these can help!
Here are the top 5 physically borrowed books from EPL
1. Becoming- Michelle Obama
2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell
3. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens
4. One of Us is Lying- Karen M McManus
5. The Family Upstairs- Lisa Jewell
Here are the top 5 ebooks
1. Where the Crawdads Sing- Delia Owens
2. Becoming- Michelle Obama
3. American Dirt- Jeanine Cummins
4. Little Fires Everywhere- Celeste Ng
5. Golden In Death- J D Robb
And of course the top 5 audiobooks
1. Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone- JK Rowling
2. Talking to Strangers- Malcolm Gladwell
3. Becoming- Michelle Obama
4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck- Mark Manson
5. Dare to Lead- Brene Brown