Edmonton puts signs up for parks you cannot drink alcohol at
So it has come to this... We now put signs up for the parks that do not permit alcohol. Did you expect this? Yes or no? Let us know below.
Reminder the parks that do permit alcohol consumption with in certain time frames are the following: Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Whitemud, William Hawrelak, Government House, Victoria, Gold Bar and Rundle.
Good #yeg meme crossover potential here pic.twitter.com/rESqZIZeOv— Jonny Wakefield (@jonnywakefield) June 23, 2021