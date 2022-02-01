iHeartRadio

Edmonton restaurants begin 2 week long poutine competition

GRETA BAR - Big Mac Poutine

If you have a friend who loves poutine it is your duty to inform them of this! Be a good friend and let them know about this delicious 2 week poutine adventure they should go on. 

LaPoutine Week is back and this time it is a special 2 week competition running until February 14.

Edmontonians can check online at Lapoutineweek.com to view a list of poutines in the city from competitors - hit them up! Then vote online for their favourites and see who is crowned champion.

These aren't ordinary poutines either, these places are throwing everything they got at making truly unique delicious poutines!

See more in depth poutinerism here: https://www.lapoutineweek.com/Edmonton/results

 

