Edmonton River Valleys “Surrey” Bike Now Available for Rent

via : https://www.instagram.com/p/CQbbW7GhIPN/

 

What’s better than buggying around with your pals on a hot day? Maybe that and including some bevvies? Sounds like the perfect plan to me. 

 

Apparently the “YES Surrey” bike is the new ultimate adventure mobile for cruising the heart of YEG with River Valley Adventure YEG. Brand new to Edmonton, you can ride around on this multi-person bike, see the sights and drink some local brews. All for just 35 dollars! Take a look below. 

- @mariah.mae

 

 

 

