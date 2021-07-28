Edmonton’s Already Missing Ethan Bear after Trade
Ethan Bear has officially been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Today, Edmonton Twitter is mourning the trade made and are gonna miss him, as they welcome Warren Foegele.
Sad to have Ethan Bear leave the Oilers. Loved watching him play…. Best of luck for you Ethan in Carolina! #EthanBear— Peter Kieren 🌈 (@canmoreman) July 28, 2021
You know what I'm going to do... I am going to @DairyQueen and ordering myself an XL peanut butter OH Henry blizzard with extra stuff to make myself feel better about the #ethanbear trade. Sending the bill to the @EdmontonOilers— Sheldon Longmore (@CHIEFSML) July 28, 2021
I get it, it's a business...but man oh man I'm so sad to hear that Ethan Bear got traded 😓 he's all heart and so fun to watch, I was hoping he'd be around for many more years!! Blah! 😭— 🇨🇦Scoop🇨🇦 (@scoop2019) July 28, 2021
❤️🐻 @EdmontonOilers