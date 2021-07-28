iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
21°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton’s Already Missing Ethan Bear after Trade

beary

Ethan Bear has officially been traded to the Carolina Hurricanes. Today, Edmonton Twitter is mourning the trade made and are gonna miss him, as they welcome Warren Foegele. 

12

Contests