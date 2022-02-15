Edmonton’s ‘Dogs With Wings’ Assistant Dog Society Needs Volunteers
Dogs With Wings, you can’t say it any better than that! These little fuzzy angels are incredible animals.
Dogs with Wings is an Assistance Dog Society in Edmonton, they train dogs to provide service and help to those in need. They’re an organization that works tirelessly to make sure these pups are set up for success. However sometimes resources can get a little tight, if you’re looking to help out as a volunteer & become a part time boarding home, look at the post below! - @mariah.mae