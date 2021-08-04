iHeartRadio

Edmonton’s Hideout Distro Left Robbed and Vandalized

VIA : hideoutdistro

It pains me yet again as a supporter and preacher of #shoplocal initiatives, that I’m having to write a notice of another local store facing vandalism & theft. 

One of my favourite small YEG shops, Hideout Distro is in the heart of the 124th street community. They work hard at supplying local products in their adorable store front, and they’ve always provided a unique, warm, shopping experience.

Just a week ago they made a post on Instagram highlighting the new product and fresh staff they were welcoming to their store. Flashforward to today, and a not so positive announcement was on their page. Read below, and hopefully we can help get Hideout Distro back on their feet.  - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

