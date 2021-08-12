Edmonton’s Mercer Tavern Announces Closure
I usually don’t disclose this personal detail, but I worked for many years as a bartender at this fine establishment. Mercer Tavern is just shy of 10 years old to the streets of YEG, they’ve provided a unique nightlife atmosphere for Edmontonians throughout the years. The Mercer Warehouse has been in Edmonton since 1911, a historical building that has brought character and charm to Edmonton’s downtown.
Thank you for your excellent service over the years Mercer! - @mariah.mae