Edmonton’s Mercer Tavern Announces Closure

Mercer Tavern

 

I usually don’t disclose this personal detail, but I worked for many years as a bartender at this fine establishment. Mercer Tavern is just shy of 10 years old to the streets of YEG, they’ve provided a unique nightlife atmosphere for Edmontonians throughout the years. The Mercer Warehouse has been in Edmonton since 1911, a historical building that has brought character and charm to Edmonton’s downtown. 

Thank you for your excellent service over the years Mercer! - @mariah.mae

 

 

 

 

 

 

