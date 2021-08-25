Edmonton’s Music Festival for Dogs ‘Muttstock’ Returns this Weekend
“Music Memories & Mutts” - what other city would have a festival just for DOGS? Muttstock is Edmontons furry-friend festival, providing music for you and your pup, in hopes to raise funds for local animal shelters!
The fabulous thing about this event is not only how fun it is, but how it’s bringing together multiple different animal shelters! One big day to help out all the hard working animal rescuers in our province!
SATURDAY - August 28th at Elmwood Park Community League, be there! Take a look below at how you’re directly helping animal shelters by attending Muttstock!
Food, lots of space for pups, and music! - @mariah.mae