Edmonton's Nintendo themed burger joint reopens

The Falcon - burgerbrawl_yeg on Instagram

Who doesn't love a delicious burger at times? How about a Nintendo themed burger? Well that sounds delicious to me and the folks at Burger Brawl are back at it again after a little time off! 

Burger Brawl is a ghost kitchen here in Edmonton, you might remember last year - fans of Nintendo went crazy for these delicious local burgers!

'Season 2' of Burger Brawl launched a few weeks ago - with burgers themed after Bowser, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, and more!

They are available on doordash and UberEats - while they are located at 10505 106 Street NW for pick up!

Hit up their website here:https://burgerbrawl.ca/    - but check out some of these tasty burgs below! 

