Edmonton's Nintendo themed burger joint reopens Ty Jordan The Falcon - burgerbrawl_yeg on Instagram Who doesn't love a delicious burger at times? How about a Nintendo themed burger? Well that sounds delicious to me and the folks at Burger Brawl are back at it again after a little time off! Burger Brawl is a ghost kitchen here in Edmonton, you might remember last year - fans of Nintendo went crazy for these delicious local burgers! 'Season 2' of Burger Brawl launched a few weeks ago - with burgers themed after Bowser, Pikachu, Captain Falcon, and more! They are available on doordash and UberEats - while they are located at 10505 106 Street NW for pick up! Hit up their website here:https://burgerbrawl.ca/ - but check out some of these tasty burgs below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Brawl Yeg (@burgerbrawl_yeg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Brawl Yeg (@burgerbrawl_yeg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Brawl Yeg (@burgerbrawl_yeg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Brawl Yeg (@burgerbrawl_yeg) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burger Brawl Yeg (@burgerbrawl_yeg)