Edmonton's outdoor 124th St Grand Market is now open
IT IS BACK!!!!
They officially announced on their Instagram today that the 124th Grand Market is now OPEN!
124 GRAND MARKET IS BACK! 🎉
Come celebrate local today on 124 Street from 4-8PM tonight!
New this season, we've expanded West! Including our staple 124 Street & 108 Avenue location, we're adding 1 block West (instead of East) to fit all your favorite local vendors!
How can you shop safe? Mask up, bring only yourself, physically distance, sanitize your hands, be patient, and save all your tasty treats for when you leave Market Street 😋
Public Markets are approved by AHS as a essential service, and our team has all the necessary protocols in place so you can shop local!