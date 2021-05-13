iHeartRadio

Logo

Edmonton's outdoor 124th St Grand Market is now open

124grandmarket - IG

IT IS BACK!!!!

They officially announced on their Instagram today that the 124th Grand Market is now OPEN!

124 GRAND MARKET IS BACK! 🎉⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Come celebrate local today on 124 Street from 4-8PM tonight! ⁠⁠
⁠⁠
New this season, we've expanded West! Including our staple 124 Street & 108 Avenue location, we're adding 1 block West (instead of East) to fit all your favorite local vendors! ⁠⁠
⁠⁠
How can you shop safe? Mask up, bring only yourself, physically distance, sanitize your hands, be patient, and save all your tasty treats for when you leave Market Street 😋⁠⁠
⁠⁠
Public Markets are approved by AHS as a essential service, and our team has all the necessary protocols in place so you can shop local!⁠⁠

