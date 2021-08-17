Edmonton’s ‘Scoop N’ Roll Creamery’ Launching Store Front
Scoop N Roll Creamery has been offering a unique experience to ice cream lovers of Edmonton for about 7 years. Scattered all throughout the city are their beautifully coloured ice cream trucks! Consisting as a mobile business since their starts in the YEG, this is a HUGE accomplishment for them!
Over the years the team behind Scoop n Roll has started out as just an adventurous pair… now the team has risen to 30 plus members! A milestone moment is finally being able to add a storefront ice cream shop to their fleet. Take a look below! - @mariah.mae