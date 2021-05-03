iHeartRadio

Edmonton’s ‘Scoop N Roll’ Creamery officially Reopened for Summer 2021

VIA : scoopnroll •

 

Scoop N Roll Creamery is back in business, that means summer is right around the corner! 

This is one of my FAVE spots to hit up in the summer for a day of ice cream treats, and they’re all over the city! Scoop N Roll has been a staple in Edmonton for a couple years now, and they always manage to serve up unique changing flavours! 

This is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while managing to socially distance… because Scoop N Roll trucks are obviously all outside and on the go! Walk your kids or pupper down for a sweet treat, take a look at their profile, and see where one of these fab ice cream trucks is popping up next.

 

 - @mariah.mae 

 

 

