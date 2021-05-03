Edmonton’s ‘Scoop N Roll’ Creamery officially Reopened for Summer 2021
Scoop N Roll Creamery is back in business, that means summer is right around the corner!
This is one of my FAVE spots to hit up in the summer for a day of ice cream treats, and they’re all over the city! Scoop N Roll has been a staple in Edmonton for a couple years now, and they always manage to serve up unique changing flavours!
This is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings while managing to socially distance… because Scoop N Roll trucks are obviously all outside and on the go! Walk your kids or pupper down for a sweet treat, take a look at their profile, and see where one of these fab ice cream trucks is popping up next.
- @mariah.mae