Edmonton’s Streetcars will be back and operating this July

If you’ve never been on the Streetcars in Edmonton you must try them it’s so fun. I remember my uncles came from Toronto and wanted to go and we went bar hoping along Whyte Ave and then Jasper Ave and went on the Streetcar we had a blast.

The Streetcars were closed in 2020 due to COVID but they will be back up and running. The Fort Edmonton Park line opens on Thursday, July 1st and operates Wed thru Sunday from 10am – 5pm. The fare is included in your park admission pass to Fort Edmonton Park.

The High Level Bridge line opens on July 9th and they operate Friday through Monday from 11-4:20 but Saturdays from 9am – 4:20pm.

Tickets can be purchased through the conductor or ticket sellers that are on site.

More details available on CTV News Edmonton.

- Katie Stanners