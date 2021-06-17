iHeartRadio

Edmonton's Winston Churchill statue has been covered in paint

The vandalized statue of Sir Winston Churchill in downtown Edmonton as seen on June 17, 2021 (Matt Marshall/CTV News)

As reported by twitter user @duncankinney, you can see clearly that the Winston Churchill statue in Edmonton has had a dumping of paint poured all over it's structure.

CTV News Edmonton has more info here: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/winston-churchill-statue-in-downtown-edmonton-vandalized-1.5474898
 

CTV News Edmonton will likely have more on the story throughout the evening.

