Edmonton's Winston Churchill statue has been covered in paint
As reported by twitter user @duncankinney, you can see clearly that the Winston Churchill statue in Edmonton has had a dumping of paint poured all over it's structure.
CTV News Edmonton has more info here: https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/winston-churchill-statue-in-downtown-edmonton-vandalized-1.5474898
the winston churchill statue in edmonton seems to have received a bright and modern new update pic.twitter.com/nDlpekVyYs— Kinney 4 "Senate*" (@duncankinney) June 17, 2021
CTV News Edmonton will likely have more on the story throughout the evening.