Edmonton Senior Becomes a Brand Ambassador for a Local Doughnut Shop
Since opening their doors in 2017, Destination Doughnuts only table has been occupied by Bessie Diggins every Sunday morning!
The owner of Destination Doughnuts made a point to learn the names of his regulars and since COVID hit Diggins remained visiting the doughnut shop and the owner made sure he always had a table laid out for her!
Diggins sits there every Sunday morning greeting customers & telling them about Destination Doughnuts offerings! Now she's their own personal brand ambassador!
Such a sweet story to help brighten up your day :) - @caitlynlepp
