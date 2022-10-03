iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton Senior Becomes a Brand Ambassador for a Local Doughnut Shop


https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/how-this-local-senior-became-a-brand-ambassador-for-a-doughnut-shop-1.6093980?cid=sm%3Atrueanthem%3Actvedmonton%3Amanualpost&utm_campaign=trueAnthem%3A%20Trending%20Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=facebook&fbclid=IwAR0ttLiWrKegqcGLV0D9ejopohOxN2bEYN1rmqZyeHdGRudWwYc-iAYc2z8

Since opening their doors in 2017, Destination Doughnuts only table has been occupied by Bessie Diggins every Sunday morning! 

 

The owner of Destination Doughnuts made a point to learn the names of his regulars and since COVID hit Diggins remained visiting the doughnut shop and the owner made sure he always had a table laid out for her! 

 

Diggins sits there every Sunday morning greeting customers & telling them about Destination Doughnuts offerings! Now she's their own personal brand ambassador!

 

Such a sweet story to help brighten up your day :) - @caitlynlepp

 

To read the full story click here 

12

Contests