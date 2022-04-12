Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Performing Music of ‘Harry Potter’ Mariah You’re a WIZARD, Harry! The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is bringing you a week of enchantment and magic, by performing the scores from the Harry Potter movies. via GIPHY The music itself tells almost more of a story than the novels do! May 21-28 at the Winspear - experience music from all EIGHT movies. - @mariah.mae View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (@edmontonsymphony) Pedal Tours Are Coming Back! Urban Pedal Tours is set to kick off their 2022 season on April 21st! Watch: New Documentary on the Toxic Culture of Abercrombie & Fitch Wow - this store was legendary when I was teen, I always felt intimidated walking in there, and now I know why WATCH: The Best of April Fools 2022 A collection of some of the best fake news of the day! WATCH: Fans Chant 5 Year Olds Name in Oilers Post Game Interview Need something to pull at your heart strings? Edmonton Shoppers Left Confused - Value Village Selling Empty Wine Bottle for 4 Dollars The comments on this reddit post are hilarious You Can Go Ghost Hunting in Fort Edmonton Park! Get Spooky Every Sunday & Wednesday until April 27th! WATCH: Brave Dachshund Pup Saves Man from Moose Attack I love how casual this guy just walked out to his truck, didn’t even notice the moose Speeders Edmonton Announces New Entertainment Zone Complete with Bar & Restaurant I’m already planning my 27th birthday party there, this sounds incredible WATCH: Ryan Reynolds & Mark Ruffalo Agree Give Daylights Savings Sucks Watch for the Hollywood legend Christopher Lloyd in this video too 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Virgin Radio Pays Your Way Win Your Way in to Shawn Mendes! Win Your Way in to the Backstreet Boys!