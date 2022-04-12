iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-5°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton Symphony Orchestra Performing Music of ‘Harry Potter’

Sorcerers-Stone-Boats

 

You’re a WIZARD, Harry! The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra is bringing you a week of enchantment and magic, by performing the scores from the Harry Potter movies. 

via GIPHY

 

The music itself tells almost more of a story than the novels do! 

 

May 21-28 at the Winspear - experience music from all EIGHT movies.  - @mariah.mae  

12

Contests