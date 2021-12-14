iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 488-1049  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca  -   edmontonweb@virginradio.ca
Choose your station
-17°C
Instagram
104104
Sms*

Edmonton Valley Zoo Gives Update on Beloved Lucy the Elephant

lucy

 

We have all seen the ups and downs of Lucy's life within her time at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. She’s been in captivity for nearly her whole life, 44 years in the city of Edmonton.

However the Edmonton Valley Zoo knows of the issues and ongoing concerns of her staying in Edmonton's winter climate. There have been many experts & specialists who have weighed in on her life conditions & health matters over the past years. 

Earlier this fall the zoo arranged for Lucy's conditions to be assessed by independent Elephant experts - they due this annually. Take a look at their breakdown for Lucy. We love you Lucy the Elephant! 

12

Contests