Edmonton Valley Zoo Gives Update on Beloved Lucy the Elephant

We have all seen the ups and downs of Lucy's life within her time at the Edmonton Valley Zoo. She’s been in captivity for nearly her whole life, 44 years in the city of Edmonton.

However the Edmonton Valley Zoo knows of the issues and ongoing concerns of her staying in Edmonton's winter climate. There have been many experts & specialists who have weighed in on her life conditions & health matters over the past years.

Earlier this fall the zoo arranged for Lucy's conditions to be assessed by independent Elephant experts - they due this annually. Take a look at their breakdown for Lucy. We love you Lucy the Elephant!